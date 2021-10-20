Can You Guess Oregon's Favorite Hot Sauce?

What's that one condiment you can put on just about everything? Hot sauce!

Historians say this heat-packed sauce has been on the market since the early 1800s, dating all the way back to 7000 BC with the Aztec civilization, according to Whalebone Magazine. Today, millions of Americans can't get enough of it on their tacos, fried chicken, pizza, and other dishes.

There are various hot sauce brands out there trying to get the attention of consumers. To find out where these brands are popular in the U.S., Instacart released their annual study on the most popular hot sauce in each state. Researchers looked at purchase data from October 2020 to September 2021.

With that said, which hot sauce is dominating in Oregon?

It's Cholula!

What's crazy about Cholula it almost had a clean sweep through the West. States from Texas all the way to Washington state are in love with this hot sauce. The only state preventing it from regional domination was California. Golden State residents preferred Tapatio!

Frank's Red Hot is almost neck-and-neck with Cholula when it comes to the majority. A lot of states in the East love Frank's, according to the study.

For the full list of states and their hot sauce preferences, click here.