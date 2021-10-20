Missouri School District Will Offer A 'Self-Care' Day For Students & Staff

A Missouri school district is giving its students and faculty a mental health day next month to allow everyone to "take care of themselves."

According to KMOV, the Ritenour School District will cancel one school day in November to give everyone a '"self-care" day.

On November 1, all school buildings in the district will close and no virtual work or learning will be scheduled for that day. Even with students taking the day off, they will not have to make up for their missed classes.

Ritenour School District Superintendent Chris Kilbride said in a letter to families of the district that "ongoing challenges" from the entire school year have "resulted in unprecedented stress." Kilbride also added that "the levels of stress I've witnessed in our staff have been more concerning than at any other time in my 22 years in Ritenour."

"Our teachers, support staff, and administrators at every level have gone above and beyond each day to serve our students and families, often sacrificing important time to take care of themselves. It has become increasingly clear that everyone could benefit from time to focus solely on self-care," Kilbride wrote in the note.

The Ritenour School District posted the letter on Facebook with the caption:

"Nov 1st has been declared a day off for all buildings. Nov 2nd is a staff training day with no students."