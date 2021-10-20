Spirit Day 2021: 7 Facts About The LGBTQ Day Of Awareness

Spirit Day 2021 is upon us. For the last 11 years, the folks behind the day of recognition for LGBTQ youth, which falls on the third Thursday of every October, have propelled the observance from an online social campaign to a full-fledged day promoted by GLAAD, where millions go purple to show their alliance with the community.

iHeartRadio is celebrating the observance with a look back at the 11-year tradition, which has seen the world come together, rock some purple, show solidarity for LGBTQ youth and take a stance against bullying during National Bullying Prevention Month. To commemorate the big day, we are taking a look back at its history and reminding you of how one Canadian teen jumpstarted the entire movement to what it is today.