This Is Ohio's Favorite Breakfast Food

The vast number of options when it comes to breakfast food is an absolute game changer. Whether you’re going the savory route or opting to feed your sweet tooth, you probably have a favorite menu item.

Meal Finds hears you. The research hub of food and drink retailers surveyed nearly 3,500 people to pinpoint America’s favorite signature breakfasts. Meal Finds shared the “Battle of the Breakfasts” report, and broke findings down state by state. Breakfast selections ranged from steak and eggs to blueberry pancakes, and even included more seasonal selections, like pumpkin pancakes and cider donuts. Some breakfast foods show regional inspiration, including beignets in Louisiana and a fried catfish breakfast sandwich in Mississippi. Others, however, choose to rush out the door with just a cup of coffee.

So, what are Ohioans hungry for in the morning? Goetta Sausage. Here’s what Meal Finds says about it:

“This meat and grain sausage is inspired by German flavors and is made of ground meat (such as pork or beef), oats and a variety of spices. It can be served as a breakfast food alongside eggs and bacon, or in sandwiches or as a pizza topping.”

Find more info from Meal Finds here.