3 South Florida Locals To Make 'Wheel Of Fortune' Debut
By Zuri Anderson
October 21, 2021
Three contestants will be representing South Florida when they appear on Wheel of Fortune Thursday (October 21) night!
This is part of the hit game show's "Great American Cities" Week, where they spotlight different regions of the United States. Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White will be highlighting the must-see stops of the region as three locals compete:
Amanda Rintel lives in Plantation is an ice-skating coach and former competitive skater. Originally from Long Island, New York, she moved to the Sunshine State six years ago when she married her husband. Rintel has been watching Wheel of Fortune since she was a little girl with her grandparents, and she still watches it every night! The Plantation resident wants to go on a trip with any prizes she may win.
Then there's Dan Shevlin, a firefighter for Miami-Dade County. The Davie resident comes from a family of firefighters, and when he's not working, he exercises and reps the Miami Dolphins hard. As a long-time viewer of America’s Game®, he "feels incredibly lucky and grateful" to be selected as a contestant.
Last but certainly not least, we have Shannon Ford! She works as a human resources manager and is a prolific pageant winner. Ford holds crowns from Mrs. Universe 2021, Mrs. Florida America 2019, and Mrs. United States 2011. A former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, she now lives in Pembroke Pines, married with one son. Another longtime Wheel Watcher, Ford looks forward to meeting Sajak and White on the show! Any cash winnings she earns will be put toward her son's education.
Tune in to watch these Floridians compete on WPLG (Local 10) at 7 p.m. Thursday (October 21).
You can become a contestant, too! Click here to apply for a chance to be invited to a virtual audition. If you're selected to be on the show, you will take home a minimum of $1,000.