3 South Florida Locals To Make 'Wheel Of Fortune' Debut

Three contestants will be representing South Florida when they appear on Wheel of Fortune Thursday (October 21) night!

This is part of the hit game show's "Great American Cities" Week, where they spotlight different regions of the United States. Hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White will be highlighting the must-see stops of the region as three locals compete:

Amanda Rintel lives in Plantation is an ice-skating coach and former competitive skater. Originally from Long Island, New York, she moved to the Sunshine State six years ago when she married her husband. Rintel has been watching Wheel of Fortune since she was a little girl with her grandparents, and she still watches it every night! The Plantation resident wants to go on a trip with any prizes she may win.