Bianca Belair Tops Annual PWI Women's 150 List; Top 5 Revealed

By Jason Hall

October 21, 2021

Rolling Loud Miami 2021
Photo: Getty Images

Bianca Belair's historic emergence as one of WWE's top female competitors will include yet another honor.

The former University of Tennessee track star topped the 2021Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women's 150 list, PWI contributing writer Kristen Ashly revealed during an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast Thursday (October 21).

Belair kicked off 2021 by winning the women's Royal Rumble match at its namesake pay-per-view event in January to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 37 against then-SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, with both becoming the first Black women to compete in the main event WrestleMania on April 10, which later won an ESPY award for 'Best WWE Moment.'

Belair defeated Banks and held the title for four consecutives months before dropping it to a returning Becky Lynch, who had vacated her RAW Women's Championship after announcing she was pregnant with her first child in May 2020.

Belair has consistently climbed the PWI Women's 150 rankings during her five-year wrestling career, having previously ranked No. 85 in 2018, No. 36 in 2019 and No. 23 in 2020.

PWI also revealed its top-5 wrestlers ranked in this year's upcoming '150' issue which included the following:

  1. Bianca Belair (+22) (WWE)
  2. Utami Hayashishita (+63) (STARDOM)
  3. Deonna Purrazzo (+27) (IMPACT)
  4. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (+18) (AEW)
  5. Thunder Rosa (+9) (AEW)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices