Snoop Dogg Celebrates His 50th Birthday With A Star-Studded Birthday Bash
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 21, 2021
Snoop Dogg is officially a member of the 50 club.
On Thursday, the hip hop legend celebrated his 50th trip around the sun with a star-studded bash in his hometown of Los Angeles. Snoop's 300-person party included a slew of his celebrity friends. Stars Jamie Foxx, Nelly, Usher, Nas and T.I. were all in attendance at the "Gin & Juice" rapper's "Playas Ball" themed birthday bash.
Nas at Snoop Dogg's 50th birthday party last night pic.twitter.com/de85jwmBox— KING'S DISEASE II (@GodsonNasir) October 21, 2021
Comedian Mike Epps was also in attendance at the old school party. Snoop took to Instagram to acknowledge the funnyman for sticking to the "playas" theme of the birthday bash. He wrote:
"Best hair of the night went to.@therealmikeeppsCome bac and collect ya award Pimp."
The birthday boy himself rocked a full tuxedo, top hat and fur coat to his shindig, truly sticking to the old school concept. Adding more fuel to the nostalgic fire, the West Coast icon received a shiny, fully restored 1955 Chevy Impala as birthday gift, as well as a customized Mercury Cougar, decked out in the Lakers' infamous purple and gold colors; with images of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant spray painted on the side for the Long Beach legend.
Snoop's other pal, and co-host of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge, Martha Stewart couldn't make it to the big event, however, she wished the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper a happy 50th birthday via Instagram. Fully equipped with a bday cake, Martha shared:
"Happy big 50 SNOOP!!!!!!@snoopdogg.@biclighter"
Snoop's birthday celebration comes just weeks after it was announced that the hip hop icon would be joining Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem on stage for the 2022 NFL Halftime Show.
43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums, 5 epic hitmakers and 1 stage for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show. 🎤🤘@nfl @rocnation @nbcsports @drdre @eminem @snoopdogg @maryjblige @kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/C3bh8TdX3a— Pepsi (@pepsi) September 30, 2021
Happy Birthday, Snoop!