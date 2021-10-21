This Is The Best Farmers Market In Georgia

Seasonal activities have ramped up for the fall, and one way to have fun while supporting local businesses is by taking a trip to a farmers market.

Farmers markets are available throughout the year, but it’s a great time to stock up on seasonal produce. That’s why Eat This, Not That! mapped out the best farmers markets in every state. The ultimate food content hub picked these markets because of the “fantastic fall goodies” there, and because they serve as “community gathering spaces.” Eat This, Not That! says:

“This is the time of year that the autumnal bounty arrives, from plump pumpkins ripe for carving to winter squash varieties that make hearty soups and side dishes. Did we mention the fresh-pressed cider that pairs perfectly with chewy cider donuts?”

So, where can you find the best farmers market in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! points to DeKalb Farmers Market in Decatur. Here’s why it stands out:

“A farmers market with international flair, Your DeKalb Farmers' Market not only has a wide array of fruits and veggies, but you'll also find a global supply of spices, herbs, and seasonings. During the fall, vendors are selling fresh pies and pumpkins and bringing Oktoberfest vibes with seasonal beers. ‘Finding out about this place when we first moved to Atlanta changed everything about the way we grocery shop (and eat),’ one Yelp reviewer wrote.”

Find more info from Eat This, Not That! here.