This Is The Most Educated City In Oklahoma

A college education is an investment that can lead to more career opportunities, job security, and pay increases. Individuals with college degrees in the United States earn a weekly wage that is about 67 percent higher than those with just a high school diploma.

While a college degree isn't right for everyone, there is one Oklahoma city that far more educated than others.

24/7 Wall St compiled a list of each state's most educated city. The website states:

"All data in this story are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. We considered all census “place” geographies — a category that includes incorporated legal entities and census-designated statistical entities. Places with populations of 25,000 or less, or with high margins of error in education data, were excluded from analysis."

According to the data, the most educated city in Oklahoma is Edmond.

Just under 54 percent of all adults in Edmond have a bachelor's degree. The state's percentage comes in far lower at 25.5 percent.

The median household income in the city is $81,473. That's over $28,000 more than the state average of $52,919.

