America Says Oklahoma Has Some Of The Best Breakfast In The Country

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It can also be one of the toughest decisions to decide what to eat for breakfast every single morning.

Popular breakfast choices vary based on what part of the United states you live in. For example, southern states may enjoy a classic dish of biscuits and gravy while northeastern states may enjoy seafood-based meals.

A poll conducted by Meal Finds based on the responses from 3,479 respondents ranked all 50 states by which states have the best breakfast.

According to the study, Oklahoma fell in the top ten of the best states for breakfast. The state came in fourth overall.

So what breakfast sets the state apart from others?

The biscuits, sausage and gravy, and grits.

According to the study, here are the top 10 states for breakfast and their best dish:

Texas- Breakfast taco Maine- Blueberry pancakes Arizona- Breakfast burrito Oklahoma- Biscuits, sausage and gravy, and grits Illinois- Scrambled eggs with bison hickory smoked sausage Minnesota- Breakfast hotdish/casserole Virginia- Eggs and ham Montana- Steak and eggs Nevada- French toast North Carolina- pumpkin pancakes

Click here to check out the full list.