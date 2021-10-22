Green Day Announce 'The BBC Sessions' Live Album

Between the years 1995 and 2001, Green Day visited the BBC a handful of times to play some live sessions. Now, those tracks are being mastered for the first time and compiled into a 16-song album aptly titled The BBC Sessions. The project features live renditions of tracks off Kerplunk, Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod and Warning.

To celebrate the announcement, Green Day shared "2000 Light Years Away (BBC Live Session)," which you can hear above.

The BBC Sessions is slated for a December 10 release and will be available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP pressed on Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl. Pre-order the album here and check out Green Day's announcement and the tracklist below.