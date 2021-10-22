Green Day Announce 'The BBC Sessions' Live Album
By Katrina Nattress
October 22, 2021
Between the years 1995 and 2001, Green Day visited the BBC a handful of times to play some live sessions. Now, those tracks are being mastered for the first time and compiled into a 16-song album aptly titled The BBC Sessions. The project features live renditions of tracks off Kerplunk, Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod and Warning.
To celebrate the announcement, Green Day shared "2000 Light Years Away (BBC Live Session)," which you can hear above.
The BBC Sessions is slated for a December 10 release and will be available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP pressed on Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl. Pre-order the album here and check out Green Day's announcement and the tracklist below.
We've made a lot of memories recording our BBC Sessions on our visits to the UK over the years & we can't wait to share 'em!! Pre-order the vinyl now 🤘🏼--> https://t.co/hjHBMoMOwg pic.twitter.com/CFf2hvDvYY— Green Day (@GreenDay) October 22, 2021
The BBC Sessions Tracklist
01. She (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)
02. When I Come Around (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)
03. Basket Case (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)
04. 2000 Light Years Away (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)
05. Geek Stink Breath (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)
06. Brain Stew/Jaded (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)
07. Walking Contradiction (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)
08. Stuck With Me (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)
09. Hitchin’ A Ride (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)
10. Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)
11. Prosthetic Head (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)
12. Redundant (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)
13. Castaway (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)
14. Church On Sunday (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)
15. Minority (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)
16. Waiting (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)