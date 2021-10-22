Green Day Announce 'The BBC Sessions' Live Album

By Katrina Nattress

October 22, 2021

Between the years 1995 and 2001, Green Day visited the BBC a handful of times to play some live sessions. Now, those tracks are being mastered for the first time and compiled into a 16-song album aptly titled The BBC Sessions. The project features live renditions of tracks off Kerplunk, Dookie, Insomniac, Nimrod and Warning.

To celebrate the announcement, Green Day shared "2000 Light Years Away (BBC Live Session)," which you can hear above.

The BBC Sessions is slated for a December 10 release and will be available on CD, digital, and limited-edition 2LP pressed on Sea Blue/Hot Pink vinyl. Pre-order the album here and check out Green Day's announcement and the tracklist below.

The BBC Sessions Tracklist

01. She (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

02. When I Come Around (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

03. Basket Case (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

04. 2000 Light Years Away (Live at the BBC June 8 1994)

05. Geek Stink Breath (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

06. Brain Stew/Jaded (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

07. Walking Contradiction (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

08. Stuck With Me (Live at the BBC November 3 1996)

09. Hitchin’ A Ride (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

10. Nice Guys Finish Last (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

11. Prosthetic Head (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

12. Redundant (Live at the BBC February 12 1998)

13. Castaway (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

14. Church On Sunday (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

15. Minority (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

16. Waiting (Live at the BBC August 28 2001)

Green Day
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices