These Are The 10 Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurants In Cleveland
By Kelly Fisher
October 22, 2021
Chinese restaurants are among some of the most popular in America, and Cleveland is home to some great options.
But it can be difficult to whittle down the best ones from the vast number of restaurants available. That’s why Stacker, a data journalism hub, shared the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Cleveland, according to TripAdvisor ratings. Its report notes:
“Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.”
So, which restaurants stand out in Cleveland? These are the 10 most popular Chinese restaurants in the area, according to TripAdvisor ratings:
- Li Wah Restaurant, located at 2999 Payne Ave Ste 102
- Emperor’s Palace Chinese Restaurant, located at 2136 Rockwell Ave
- Szechuan Gourmet, located at 1735 E 36th near Payne Avenue
- King Wah Restaurant & Lounge, located at 20668 Center Ridge Rd
- Frankie’s Wok, located at 8926 Brecksville Rd
- Wonton Gourmet & BBQ, located at 3211 Payne Ave
- Hunan East, located at 724 Richmond Rd
- Hunan of Solon, located at 6050 Enterprise Pkwy
- Han Chinese Kebab & Grill, located at 3701 Payne Ave
- Siam Cafe, located at 3951 Saint Clair Ave NE
