These Are The 10 Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurants In Columbus

Chinese restaurants are among some of the most popular in America, and Columbus is home to some great options.

But it can be difficult to narrow down the best ones from the vast number of restaurants available. That’s why Stacker, a data journalism hub, shared the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Columbus, according to TripAdvisor ratings. Its report notes:

“Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.”

So, which restaurants stand out in Columbus? These are the 10 most popular Chinese restaurants in the area, according to TripAdvisor ratings:

Find more highly-rated restaurants on TripAdvisor here.

See the full list from Stacker here.