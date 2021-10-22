These Are The 10 Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurants In Columbus

By Kelly Fisher

October 22, 2021

Spicy Chinese Take Out Food
Photo: Getty Images

Chinese restaurants are among some of the most popular in America, and Columbus is home to some great options.

But it can be difficult to narrow down the best ones from the vast number of restaurants available. That’s why Stacker, a data journalism hub, shared the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Columbus, according to TripAdvisor ratings. Its report notes:

“Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.”

So, which restaurants stand out in Columbus? These are the 10 most popular Chinese restaurants in the area, according to TripAdvisor ratings:

  1. P.F. Chang’s, located at 4040 Townsfair Way Easton Town Center
  2. Molly Woo’s Asian Bistro, located at 1500 Polaris Pkwy Stw 220
  3. Hunan Lion Gourmet Chinese, located at 2038 Bethel Rd
  4. Helen’s Asian Kitchen, located at 1070 E Dublin Granville Rd
  5. Hunan House Gourmet Chinese, located at 2350 Dublin Granville Rd
  6. Ding Ho Restaurant, located at 120 Phillipi Rd
  7. Lucky Dragon Chinese Restaurant, located at 2800 N High St
  8. Golden Phoenix Restaurant, located at 4542 Cleveland Ave
  9. Little Dragons Chinese Restaurant, located at 1508 Morse Rd
  10. Hong Kong House, located at 1831 Henderson Rd

Find more highly-rated restaurants on TripAdvisor here.

See the full list from Stacker here.

