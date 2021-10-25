2021 iHeartCountry Festival: How To Watch
By Taylor Fields
October 25, 2021
The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is almost here! Taking over Austin, Texas, this year's show will bring together some of the biggest artists in country music for some can't-miss live performances.
Taking the stage at the Frank Erwin Center on October 30th during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival are Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Chase Rice, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, and special guest Walker Hayes — and it's all hosted by Bobby Bones.
If you can't make it to Austin this year, we've got you covered! Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded iHeartCountry Festival live on October 30th via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app at 8pm ET/7pm CT. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.
And, getting the party started at Frank Erwin Center Plaza, performing at the Daytime Village are Chase Rice, Carly Pearce, Parker McCollum, Maddie and Tae, and featuring Texas' own Frank Ray. The Daytime Village at the iHeartCountry Festival will help set the stage for all of the amazing performances to come during the main event.
Follow along on all the action on October 30th via iHeartCountry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #iHeartCountry. For more information, head over to the iHeartCountry Festival website.