2021 iHeartCountry Festival: How To Watch

The iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One is almost here! Taking over Austin, Texas, this year's show will bring together some of the biggest artists in country music for some can't-miss live performances.

Taking the stage at the Frank Erwin Center on October 30th during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival are Blake Shelton, Toby Keith, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Chase Rice, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, and special guest Walker Hayes — and it's all hosted by Bobby Bones.

If you can't make it to Austin this year, we've got you covered! Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded iHeartCountry Festival live on October 30th via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app at 8pm ET/7pm CT. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app.