Former Florida Porn Star Sentenced For Her Role In Fatal Shooting

A former Florida porn star was handed a 10-year prison sentence for her involvement in the killing of a man last year, WKMG says.

Reporters learned Thursday (October 22) that 24-year-old Lauren Wambles pleaded no contest to an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Raul Guillen, court records say. Wambles, who performed under the name Aubrey Gold, starred in over 30 films. She will also serve five years of felony probation.

Guillen's body was discovered in a shallow grave in Holmes County on August 25, 2020, local officials said. He was reported missing on July 4, 2020.

Authorities arrested 36-year-old William Shane Parker, who was Wambles' boyfriend at the time, and 44-year-old Jeremy Odell Peters in connection to the case. Deputies say Guillen was last seen alive at Peters' residence, where he was reportedly shot and killed.