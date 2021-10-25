Halloween is almost here, so, you know what that means—time to get ready for Christmas! While it may seem like holiday preparations start earlier and earlier every year, it's always a delight when you catch your first festive ad. This year, it may just be Gap's latest holiday ad featuring Katy Perry.

Not only is Perry rocking her favorite Gap items for the commercial, but she also covers The Beatles' classic song 'All You Need Is Love' while doing it. The 'Daisies' singer spoke with Vogue about the experience, calling it a "bucket list moment."

"It’s a bit of a full-circle moment because my first ever paying job, aside from cleaning houses or something like that, was at a Gap in Santa Barbara,” Perry told the magazine. “I would fold the fleeces during the Holidays. The Gap had these playlists that had all these up-and-coming artists in it. Like I dreamed about making that playlist. The idea that I get to be in a Gap commercial, it was a bucket list moment.”

Gap's annual holiday ad stands out to Perry, as well. “I feel like these Gap commercials are iconic,” she says. “You’ve seen them for decades and all my icons have been in one. Orlando [Bloom] was in one of them. I finally got my own moment.”

Perry is known for her unique fashion sense, as well as her singing talents. While some fans may have expected her to go all out for such a special moment in her career, she decided to rock a cozy pair of sweats for the commercial. “I felt really cool wearing Gap sweats to perform,” she said. “If I get the opportunity to glam up or wear hair and makeup, I’m like ‘okay, let’s find something with the sequins.’ But, I put on some fuchsia sweats and it feels good.”

Working with Gap isn't the only thing Perry is excited about. Getting to release her own take on 'All You Need Is Love' is a career-high for the pop star. "You don't want to mess up a Beatles song," she told People. "And also once you put it out...it just exists forever. That's just tragic. So I took my time with it."

You can check out Perry's 'All You Need Is Love' cover in her new Gap holiday ad below: