Packers Star WR Davante Adams Placed On COVID-19 Reserve List
By Jason Hall
October 25, 2021
Green Bay Packers star wide receiver DaVante Adams has been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced in a news release Monday (October 25) afternoon on their official website.
Per Packers.com:
"The Green Bay Packers have placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Monday.
"Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons."
#Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list https://t.co/WqEA0eR0fs— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 25, 2021
Adams currently ranks second in receptions (52), third in receiving yards (744) and third in receiving yards per game (106.3) among all NFL players through his first seven games of the 2021 season.
The 28-year-old receiver recorded six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown during Green Bay's 24-10 win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday (October 24).
Adams was selected by the Packers at No. 53 overall in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has since emerged as one of the league's best wide receivers.
The former Fresno State standout is a four-time Pro Bowler (2017-2020) and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020, earning first-team All-Pro honors.