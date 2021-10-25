Packers Star WR Davante Adams Placed On COVID-19 Reserve List

Adams currently ranks second in receptions (52), third in receiving yards (744) and third in receiving yards per game (106.3) among all NFL players through his first seven games of the 2021 season.

The 28-year-old receiver recorded six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown during Green Bay's 24-10 win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday (October 24).

Adams was selected by the Packers at No. 53 overall in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and has since emerged as one of the league's best wide receivers.

The former Fresno State standout is a four-time Pro Bowler (2017-2020) and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2020, earning first-team All-Pro honors.