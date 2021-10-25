Real Salt Lake Hosting Trunk Or Treat At Rio Tinto Stadium

Real Sal Lake is hosting a Trunk or Treat event for kids, reported ABC 4. The event will be held on Saturday, October 30th at the University of Utah Plaza at Rio Tinto Stadium. It will start at 11:30 a.m.

The event is scheduled ahead of the team's matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes. It will include 12 Real Salt Lake partners who will hand out candy.

There will be inflatable bounce houses, appearances from Marvel superheroes and Disney princesses, and an obstacle course for extra fun. The Real Salt Lake mascots Leo, Theo, and Cleo will also be in attendance.

There will be a costume contest hosted by FanX, so come dressed in your best display. Winners of the costume contest will win Real Salt Lake merch packages, a luxury suite for the Real Salt Lake game, and a $1,000 Visa gift card. Click here for more information about FanX's costume contest.

Anyone in attendance can grab special discounts for the game that day. Click here to grab two tickets for the Real Salt Lake game for only $30!

Rio Tinto Stadium is located at 9256 S State Street in Sandy, Utah.