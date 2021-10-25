This Is Minnesota's Most Common Superstition

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 25, 2021

You know what they say- step on a crack, break your mother's back. Some people may not admit it, but everyone's a little bit superstitious.

Whether it's picking up a penny off the ground for good luck or throwing salt over your shoulder after you accidentally spilled some. Some superstitions are more well-known in certain states than others. So Paysbig.com did some digging to find what is the most popular superstition in each state.

To find each state's most common superstition, Paysbig.com searched through more than 200 good and bad luck terms on Google's AdWords platform. They also surveyed over 1,000 Americans about their beliefs in superstitions.

So, what is Minnesota's most common superstition?

Friday the 13th.

"Friday the 13th" is tied as the third most common superstition in the U.S. with it being the most popular in three other states, including Colorado, Virginia and Tennessee.

The most common superstition in the U.S was 'throwing salt over your shoulder,' with it being the most popular in 17 states. Those states included Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio, Rhode Island, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

To view the most common superstitions in each state, click here.

