What's The Most Popular Superstition In Georgia?

People have tons of superstitions.

Whether you’re afraid of black cats, Friday the 13th or opt to carry a good luck charm, you’re probably not alone. Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Potawatomi Hotel & Casino sought to figure out the No. 1 superstition in each state, sharing its findings earlier this year. Here’s how they figured it out:

“Using the Google AdWords platform, we analyzed search volume trends for more than 200 terms related to superstitions associated with both good luck and bad luck. The results represent the most disproportionately popular terms in every state. In February 2021, we also surveyed 1,016 Americans between the age of 18 - 75 to ask them about their belief in superstitions. 60% were female and 40% were male and the average age of respondents was 38.”

So, which superstition is most popular among people in Georgia? Seeing a good luck ladybug. It’s the same as people in Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The superstition that “was by far the most popular” in the study was throwing salt over your shoulder, the report reads, noting that it’s unclear when the salt superstition started. It was the most common superstition in 17 states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, West Virginia and Wyoming, among others.

See the full report here.