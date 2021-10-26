The Tastiest Fries In Oregon Are Served At This Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

October 27, 2021

french fries in a metal basket
Photo: Getty Images

Most can agree that french fries are at their best when they're hot and crispy. Not only do they pair well with a delicious burger, hot dog, and even steak, but they can be enjoyed alone! There's a reason why a lot of restaurants have loaded fries on their menus. Some people also want to keep it simple and plain.

Since you can get french fries just about everywhere, when can you find the best of the best in Oregon?

Eat This, Not That! has you covered! They tracked down the best place to find a nice helping of french fries in each state. If you're looking for some amazing fries in the Beaver State, you should head over to...

Nancy Jo's Burgers and Fries!

At this comfy restaurant chain, you can get a large order of their signature fries for under $6. You can also get their fry sauce and cajun seasoning with it, too. Or you can order some Hogg's Fries, which come with bacon, caramelized onions, burger sauce, and cheese on a bed of fries.

Have you tried our famous Hogg Fries? Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Burger Sauce & Cheese! >> Don't Want Bacon? - Ask for Hogg Fries "Veggie Style"

Posted by Nancy Jo's Burgers & Fries on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

This is what writers said about the Nancy Jo's:

"Nancy Jo's has perfected the classic combination of burgers and fries. They are the best because the oversized potatoes are consistent in quality, freshness, and taste. Sometimes, it's good to keep it simple."

You can find their full list of locations here.

Click here to check out other U.S. restaurants serving up tasty french fries.

