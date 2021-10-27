The Tastiest Fries In Florida Are Served By This Food Truck
By Zuri Anderson
October 27, 2021
Most can agree that french fries are at their best when they're hot and crispy. Not only do they pair well with a delicious burger, hot dog, and even steak, but they can be enjoyed alone! There's a reason why a lot of restaurants have loaded fries on their menus. Some people also want to keep it simple and plain.
Since you can get french fries just about everywhere, when can you find the best of the best in Florida?
Eat This, Not That! has you covered! They tracked down the best place to find a nice helping of french fries in each state. If you're looking for some amazing fries in the Sunshine State, you should head over to...
This is what writers said about the food truck:
"When you specialize in one thing, you become an expert. BFF Food Truck is an expert on fries. Idaho potatoes, hand-cut, are fried golden brown and served hot in a fry cone with two dipping sauces. Prepare to make decisions, as you have about sixteen dips to choose from, many from scratch. Try sour cream, sriracha, or even chocolate!"
Click here to stay on top of where this food truck is heading in South Florida.
If you want to check out other U.S. restaurants serving up tasty french fries, click here!