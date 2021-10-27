This Oregon City Is Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson

October 27, 2021

Rat eating
Photo: Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of new challenges for cities, including more rodents, according to a recent study.

Orkin, a popular pest control company, says more rats are popping up in cities across the United States. Now that most businesses have reopened to the public, the company claims more food sources are available for these pesky creatures.

"As the U.S. population faces a 'new normal,' managing an influx in rodent populations and activity in major cities across the country should remain a top concern," writers warn.

Orkin also put the spotlight on 50 American cities, calling them the "rattiest" places in the country. They ranked the metro areas based on the number of rodent treatments between September 15, 2020, and September 15, 2021.

Only one Oregon city appeared on the list, and it was Portland. The Rose City came in the No. 24 slot, placing ahead of New Orleans, Tampa and Sacramento.

These are the Top 10 rattiest cities, according to the study:

  1. Chicago, Illinois
  2. Los Angeles, California
  3. New York, New York
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. San Francisco, California
  6. Baltimore, Maryland
  7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  8. Detroit, Michigan
  9. Denver, Colorado
  10. Cleveland, Ohio

Click here to check out the full list (and tips to keep the rats at bay)!

