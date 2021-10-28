Chance The Rapper Reveals He's Battling PTSD, Opens Up About Mental Health

Chance The Rapper revealed that he's dealing with post traumatic stress disorder.

In an upcoming episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji entitled "Why Black Men Don't Cry with Chance the Rapper," the 28-year old star sat down with hosts Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade and opened up about his mental health, breaking generational curses, and the pressure that Black men face in today's society. Chance shared:

"Wellness wasn't something that we knew, you know? There's probably a ton of situations where people you know, we just wrote them off as crazy, or like they was tweakin' but they were actually going through a chronic mental health disorder. I feel like this is something that we're all, as a mainstream, we're starting to be like, 'OK, yeah health is beyond just our physical.'"

The Grammy award winning star opened up about experiencing the death of a friend when he was just a teen and that he experiences "dark days" often.

"Obviously I deal with PTSD, I saw my friend killed in front of me when I was 19 and I've seen people I didn't know get killed too. You become kind of numb to it, like somebody else died last week but it stays with you, you know what I mean? And you don't realize until later — like I have lasting effects.

Since releasing his debut album The Big Day in 2019, Chano has taken a break from dropping new music and has been in full husband and dad mode with his wife Kirsten and his two daughters Kensli and Marli.