Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo To Be Charged With Sex Crime

By Bill Galluccio

October 28, 2021

New York Governor Cuomo Makes Announcement About City's Reopening At The World Trade Center
Photo: Getty Images

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is being charged with forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor. He is expected to be arrested and arraigned next week, according to the New York Post.

There was initial confusion about the charges after officials claimed the summons was erroneously released by the Albany City Court without the consent of the alleged victim. According to the Albany Times-Union, a sheriff's investigator filed paperwork summarizing their investigation and planned to formally file charges next week. An employee in the City Court determined the paperwork was sufficient to file charges.

Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York State courts, confirmed to the Daily Beast that Cuomo is being charged.

"a Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court," Chalfen said. "As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly."

The charge stems from a 2020 incident at the Executive Mansion, in which Cuomo allegedly groped an aide. Cuomo did not comment on the report but has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Cuomo was forced to resign in August amid mounting pressure after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct. He initially denied all wrongdoing and refused to step down. But, after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report that accused Cuomo of harassing 11 women during his tenure as governor, Cuomo announced his resignation.

