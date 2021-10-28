Oklahoma Is One Of The Most Haunted States In The Entire Country

Every state has its own ghost stories that haunt residents. And some of those states have many more "otherworldly" sightings than others.

Treetopia compiled a list of the most haunted states in the country. To do so, the website used data from Ghost Sightings of America and the Shadowlands Haunted Places. The website states, "We looked for not only the most haunted states but also the most haunted city and location within each state. Our main criteria were the number of recorded ghost sightings."

Oklahoma came in at number nine on the list, securing a spot as one of the top ten most haunted states. The state had a total of 1,891 ghost sightings.

According to the list, the most haunted state in the entire country is Texas. The state has had a whopping 7,315 ghost sightings. Here are the top 10 haunted states and their total number of ghost sightings:

Texas- 7,315 California- 6,888 Ohio- 2,883 Michigan- 2,671 Illinois- 2,496 Pennsylvania- 2,213 Indiana- 2,120 New York- 2,116 Oklahoma- 1,891 Virginia- 1,851

Click here to check out how many ghost sightings each sate in America has had.