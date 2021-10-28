People In Georgia Eat This Cereal The Most

By Kelly Fisher

October 28, 2021

Delicous Bite of Fruity Cereal
Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of breakfast options to choose from, but there's nothing like a classic bowl of cereal.

The simple meal has been around for ages, and offers a certain degree of nostalgia for those who grew up eating Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, Cookie Crisp and tons of other favorite cereals.

Hailing cereal eaters the “real MVPs,” Zippia sought the most popular cereals in each state, noting that the majority of America prefers sugary cereals over healthier ones. The No. 1 cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch, ranking as the most popular cereal in 13 states. Froot Loops snagged the runner-up spot, with eight states claiming it as the most popular.“Not a single state understands how magically delicious Lucky Charms are,” Zippia observed, “which makes Missouri’s love of meh Raisin Bran even more questionable.”

Here’s how the career research hub figured it out:

“Using Google Trends, we determined what cereal each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 popular cereals from the largest cereal brands. From there, we determined what cereal is searched a disproportionately, high amount…We looked at an entire year of search interest, giving each state ample time to demonstrate their breakfast passions.”

So, which cereal is the most popular one among Georgians? Froot Loops.

See the full report here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices