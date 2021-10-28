People In Georgia Eat This Cereal The Most

There are tons of breakfast options to choose from, but there's nothing like a classic bowl of cereal.

The simple meal has been around for ages, and offers a certain degree of nostalgia for those who grew up eating Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, Cookie Crisp and tons of other favorite cereals.

Hailing cereal eaters the “real MVPs,” Zippia sought the most popular cereals in each state, noting that the majority of America prefers sugary cereals over healthier ones. The No. 1 cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch, ranking as the most popular cereal in 13 states. Froot Loops snagged the runner-up spot, with eight states claiming it as the most popular.“Not a single state understands how magically delicious Lucky Charms are,” Zippia observed, “which makes Missouri’s love of meh Raisin Bran even more questionable.”

Here’s how the career research hub figured it out:

“Using Google Trends, we determined what cereal each state eats a disproportionate amount of. We examined over 20 popular cereals from the largest cereal brands. From there, we determined what cereal is searched a disproportionately, high amount…We looked at an entire year of search interest, giving each state ample time to demonstrate their breakfast passions.”

So, which cereal is the most popular one among Georgians? Froot Loops.

See the full report here.