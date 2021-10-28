The Most Delicious Chinese Food In Colorado Is At This Restaurant

Chinese food has become comfort food for Americans over the years. There are all kinds of Chinese restaurants, as well, including buffets, traditional dine-in, and spots dedicated to takeout.

In fact, there are over 40,000 Chinese restaurants in the United States, according to the Chinese American Restaurant Association. With so many spots to get that delicious cuisine, which one stands out from the rest in Colorado?

The Daily Meal tracked down the best Chinese restaurant in each state, including the Centennial State. That restaurant is...

Star Kitchen!

This is what writers had to say about the quaint spot:

"Located in a modest strip mall, Star Kitchen is turning out expert renditions of more than 60 dim sum classics, including pork buns, dumplings, rice crepes, and salt and pepper shrimp. There’s also clay pot rice, peking duck, congee, hot pots and countless seafood options."