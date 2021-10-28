This Colorado Deli Has The Best Soup In The Whole State

By Zuri Anderson

October 28, 2021

Roasted Tomato, Garlic and Basil Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons
Photo: Getty Images

Nothing will have your back like a nice bowl of soup. Simple, light, and delicious, it's the perfect thing for any time of the day. You can also drink it from a cup, take it on the go, or sit down anywhere to enjoy it. It's just that versatile!

Americans love soup so much, they consume 10 billion bowls of it each year, according to the Associated Press in 2019. With so many restaurants and eateries serving this dish, where can you find the best bowl of soup in Colorado?

Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. After finding the best soups in each state, the No. 1 spot in the Centennial State is...

The Bagel Deli & Restaurant!

This eatery "has been consistently making delicious food for decades," writers say. "In fact, it has been recognized as Denver's best deli for 53 years and counting. One of their menu items that keep people hooked is their homemade matzo ball soup, which is available in a cup or bowl."

You can find Bagel Deli at 6439 East Hampden Ave in Denver. They offer dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Click here to see other U.S. restaurants serving delicious bowls of soup.

