Gayle King Drops Exciting Details Ahead of Adele's Upcoming Concert Special

It is the season of Adele as the singer prepares to release her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, 30, on November 19, and fans are gearing up in excitement. While Adele initially kept coy as rumors of her album release, upcoming TV special, and Las Vegas residency began to make their rounds, the news has now been largely confirmed, and the first single, "Easy On Me," was released.

Now, CBS Mornings co-host, Gayle King, is sharing in the excitement, and teased what fans can expect from the singer in Adele's upcoming TV special. King had been present during the taping of Adele One Night Only, the singer's upcoming TV special airing on CBS and Paramount + on November 14, and she sat down with Entertainment Tonight to share what she saw.

"[Adele] played [some] new songs, and then she played [a few] of her classics," King said to Entertainment Tonight during an interview on Thursday, October 28. "She sounds like the Adele that you know and love! I believe that nobody has a voice like hers. Nobody. And she did not disappoint."

With "Easy On Me" as the only single that's currently been made available from the upcoming 30, King's words give a little more insight into what fans can expect from the upcoming album. Gayle King also added that Adele continues to look fantastic. With the TV special set to include an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, King teased that her lips are sealed on what Oprah and Adele had said, but "I'll say this, I heard from reliable sources that it went really, really well."

King, who is close friends with Winfrey, also shared that the interview had been the first time the pair had gotten the opportunity to meet one another in person.

"When she arrived, Oprah went to go greet her, she saw what Adele was wearing and thought, 'Hmm, I think I'm going to go change into something else," King said to Entertainment Tonight. "When you see the two of them together, I think you'll understand. And she was already wearing something fabulous. But when you see the two of them together, you'll know why she made the choice that she made."

Adele One Night Only will air on CBS and Paramount + on Sunday, November 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET.