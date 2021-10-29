This Is The Most Haunted Place In South Carolina

Since America was founded centuries ago, there have been plenty of battles, accidents, and death that have marked the land and had a lasting effect that some people report feeling to this day. With all that history, it's not too surprising that people around the country have reported seeing spirits of the past still walking around.

Treetopia gathered data like number of reported ghost sightings to release a report of the most haunted places in each state, including a spooky spot in South Carolina.

According to the list, South Carolina ranks No. 26 on the list of most haunted states in America, with 892 reported sightings of spirits. Of all the towns around the state, Rock Hill was actually named the most haunted with 27 reported ghost sightings.

The list goes a step further, however, to pinpoint where exactly in the most haunted town the ghost sightings are reported. As it turns out, Winthrop University in Rock Hill is reported to be the most haunted place in all of South Carolina. Founded in 1886, it's no surprise this longtime pubic university and its long history may have a few spirits still walking around.

Other supposedly haunted spots around the country including breweries, hospitals and battlefields.

Check out the full report here.