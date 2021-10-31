Sometimes, everything can be solved with a simple text and a little bit of communication. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman learned that lesson while putting together a fundraiser for his hometown of Henryetta, Oklahoma. Set to take place on June 11 in the small Oklahoma town, Aikman's country music marathon will feature a number local acts and other activities as the community comes together to raise money for those in need. The planning process was coming together fairly seamlessly when Aikman hit a roadblock. “Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta" needed a headliner, but the NFL commentator wasn't exactly sure where to turn. Then, it hit him. Why not text your friend, Blake Shelton?

“I said, ‘Hey, Blake, I’m going to host a music festival in my hometown Henryetta on June 11,’” Aikman told the Dallas Morning News.

“’It’ll be first class in every way ... I wanted to see if we can talk with your folks about you headlining it. We want an Oklahoma presence, and you’re my first choice. I know these asks can be a pain in the a--, and I don’t want it to be for you, so if you want to put me in contact with your manager that’s cool, too. Appreciate you.’"