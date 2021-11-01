Donald Glover (Finally) Debuts Cryptic Trailer For 'Atlanta' Season 3

The cryptic trailer comes three years after the winning show debuted episode one of season 2 back in May 2018. No word on the theme behind season 3 of Atlanta, but Glover did compare the upcoming season to Kanye West's third studio album Graduation. During an Emmy Awards panel back in 2018, he revealed:

"I align the seasons I think, to me, like Kanye records. I feel like this [season three] is our Graduation. This is probably our most accessible, but also the realest — an honest version of it — and I feel like the most enjoyable, like the third album."

Season three of the hit FX show was filmed in Europe, and is set to premiere in 2022. Check out the full trailer for Atlanta above.