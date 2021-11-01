Anthony Kiedis turned 59 on Monday (November 1), and to celebrate his bandmate Flea shared a nearly 40-year-old throwback photo taken in 1983 — the same year they started Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"A long road of known and unknown forces. This me and my brother Anthony Kiedis in 1983, the year we started the RHCP with Hillel Slovak and Jack Irons," he captioned a photo of the two on Instagram, both wearing ridiculous hats and donning silly poses. "A couple of years out of Fairfax High School, we were wildlings in the street, and those forces were well at play. Happy birthday Anthony I love you."

See the post below.