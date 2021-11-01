Flea Wishes Anthony Kiedis Happy Birthday With Throwback Photo
By Katrina Nattress
November 1, 2021
Anthony Kiedis turned 59 on Monday (November 1), and to celebrate his bandmate Flea shared a nearly 40-year-old throwback photo taken in 1983 — the same year they started Red Hot Chili Peppers.
"A long road of known and unknown forces. This me and my brother Anthony Kiedis in 1983, the year we started the RHCP with Hillel Slovak and Jack Irons," he captioned a photo of the two on Instagram, both wearing ridiculous hats and donning silly poses. "A couple of years out of Fairfax High School, we were wildlings in the street, and those forces were well at play. Happy birthday Anthony I love you."
See the post below.
RCHP are "almost done" recording a new album and plan to tour the world next year. Check out a full list of dates below.
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour Dates
Europe
June 4 – Seville, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla =
June 7 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olimpic =
June 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffertpark =
June 15 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Stadium =
June 18 – Firenze, Italy @ Firenze Rocks (festival date)
June 22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford =
June 25 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
June 29 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park ~
July 1 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~
July 3 – Leuven, Belgium @ Rock Werchter (festival date)
July 5 – Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadium =
July 8 – Paris, France @ Stade de France ~
July 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion =
North America
July 23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *
July 27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *
July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium +
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +
Aug. 3 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^
Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^^
Aug. 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^
Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^
Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^
Aug. 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^
Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^
Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^
Aug. 30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
Sept. 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^
Sept. 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^
Sept. 8 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
Sept. 10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park # (on sale date TBA)
Sept. 15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^
Sept. 18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^
=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat
~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat
*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat
+with special guests Beck and Thundercat
^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat
^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess
#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat