Here's The Best Oregon Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Zuri Anderson
November 2, 2021
Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown goes across America. The Food Network star has visited restaurants from coast to coast, putting the spotlight on local favorites and their delicious dishes.
Thousands of eateries have been on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives (DDD), and Fieri has made plenty of stops in the Beaver State. But with so many featured spots to choose from, what's the best of the best from Fieri's visits?
Delish has the answer for that. They pinpointed the best DDD-featured restaurant in every state, including Oregon! According to writers, the best spot that's been on the show is...
"At this Portland comfort food restaurant, biscuits are the star of the show. From biscuits and gravy to the toppling fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, and gravy biscuit sandwich (known as The Reggie), you certainly won't leave Pine State Biscuits hungry," writers say.
You also have the option to build your own biscuit. Customers can load it with different meats and spreads. Don't forget to grab a dessert with that!
Pine State Biscuits has multiple locations across Portland and one in Nevada.
Click here to see Delish's full list. If you want to see every Portland restaurant that's been on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, click here.