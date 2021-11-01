This Is The Best Steakhouse In Nevada
By Ginny Reese
November 1, 2021
Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.
Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time.
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best steakhouse. The website states, "We've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews."
So which steakhouse is the best in Nevada?
According to the website, it's Oscar's Steakhouse in Las Vegas.
A table filled to perfection 🍸 http://ow.ly/A4gU50GyRzH #OscarsSteakhouse #PlazaLV #Vegas #Steakhouse #DTLV #OnlyVegas #Tomahawk 📷: RyuSaucePosted by Oscar's Steakhouse on Saturday, October 30, 2021
Here's Eat This, Not That! the website says about the steakhouse:
"Quite simply, the food is incredible at this eatery. The menu features certified Angus beef options ranging from a $47 prime rib to a $92 Tomahawk steak. And just like any good Las Vegas restaurant, Oscar's has a robust happy hour and lounge."
