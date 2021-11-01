Rihanna Wins Halloween Dressed As Gunna, See The Rapper's Reaction

Gunna was thoroughly please with Rihanna's interpretation of him, a quickly responded in the comment section, writing

“Nawww U OVERLY WON.”

He also reposted the pic to his Instagram Stories calling the singer “OD.” The Georgia rapper is no stranger to making headlines for his ensembles. The Internet was in a frenzy when he rocked the Rick Owens look back in September during Fashion Week. However, Gunna isn't fazed by the critics. He told GQ magazine:

"I just kind of like, put stuff together. I don’t really try to make it seem like a ‘look. You just gotta have the confidence to know it is. Everybody not gonna like what I wear, but a majority of people are. Everybody’s not gonna understand what I wear because they don’t shop where I shop.”