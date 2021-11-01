Rihanna Wins Halloween Dressed As Gunna, See The Rapper's Reaction
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 1, 2021
Halloween wouldn't be complete if Rihanna didn't step in to play.
The Bad Gal shocked the Internet on Sunday when she posted a photo of herself dressed as Gunna for the Spooky holiday. Rih took a page from the "Ski" rapper's New York fashion week look book, complete with the knee-high Rick Owens boots, identical sheer long sleeve shirt, leather vest, and shorts. The "Kiss It Better" singer put her own iconic spin on it -- making for a new classic, viral moment, simply captioned, "D.S.4."
Gunna was thoroughly please with Rihanna's interpretation of him, a quickly responded in the comment section, writing
“Nawww U OVERLY WON.”
He also reposted the pic to his Instagram Stories calling the singer “OD.” The Georgia rapper is no stranger to making headlines for his ensembles. The Internet was in a frenzy when he rocked the Rick Owens look back in September during Fashion Week. However, Gunna isn't fazed by the critics. He told GQ magazine:
"I just kind of like, put stuff together. I don’t really try to make it seem like a ‘look. You just gotta have the confidence to know it is. Everybody not gonna like what I wear, but a majority of people are. Everybody’s not gonna understand what I wear because they don’t shop where I shop.”
As for Rih, dressing up as Gunna may have been fun, but as a fashion mogul and business woman, the Fenty creator wasted no time getting back to business to promote her holiday collection of her Savage Fenty Lingerie line. Rih wrote:
"Holiday szn bout to be Xtra af #TisTheSavage"
Click here to check out more of your favorite artists dressed as artists.