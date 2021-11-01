These Are The Most Lewd-Sounding Town Names In South Carolina

Have you ever looked at a map of South Carolina and wondered, "How is that the real name of a town?" Maybe you've been on a road trip and passed a sign with a destination like "Ketchuptown" and were left with more questions than answers.

With so many small towns around the state, the founders had to get creative when choosing what name would set it apart. This led to several communities with names that may make you laugh – or even blush. Estately compiled a list of the most lewd-sounding town names in each state, and South Carolina is no exception with plenty of names that will have you doing a double take. Here's how they determined which towns made the cut:

"To [make the list], we placed our minds in the gutter and spent days looking over detailed maps and scrutinizing the names of all cities, towns, and unincorporated communities for anything that sounded even remotely sexual or perverse."

Here are the most jaw-dropping town names in South Carolina:

Fingerville

Ninety Six

Sugar Tit

Thicketty

South Carolina isn't the only state with funny names, just ask Arizona's Three Way, California's Rough and Ready, or even Tennessee's Sweet Lips.

To see each state's most lewd-sounding town names, check out the full report here.