VIDEO: Elk Spotted On Wisconsin Road Receives Police Escort To Safety

A bull elk received a police escort after it was spotted walking along a Wisconsin roadway.

According to a Facebook post by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, the elk was found walking near 8th Street near Airport Avenue.

Police believe that the elk ate fermented leaves because he hopped over the curb by the Walgreens on the corner and began running through two lanes of traffic. Once the elk saw the police patrol lights, he ran through the U.S. bank parking lot.

To keep the elk safe from getting hit by cars, they gave him a police escort to ensure his safety.

"He's gunna have some explaining to do when he gets home, the police department jokingly wrote on their Facebook page:

"Recently, a Bull Elk took a stroll down 8th Street in Wisconsin Rapids. He must have been munching on fermented leaves, cause he jumped the curb pulling out of Walgreens, weaved between two lanes of traffic, then saw the red and blue light and took off through the US Bank parking lot. He's gunna have some explaining to do when he gets home. Our friendly WRPD Officers gave him a police escort so nobody would crash into him."