VIDEO: Elk Spotted On Wisconsin Road Receives Police Escort To Safety

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A bull elk received a police escort after it was spotted walking along a Wisconsin roadway.

According to a Facebook post by the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, the elk was found walking near 8th Street near Airport Avenue.

Police believe that the elk ate fermented leaves because he hopped over the curb by the Walgreens on the corner and began running through two lanes of traffic. Once the elk saw the police patrol lights, he ran through the U.S. bank parking lot.

To keep the elk safe from getting hit by cars, they gave him a police escort to ensure his safety.

"He's gunna have some explaining to do when he gets home, the police department jokingly wrote on their Facebook page:

"Recently, a Bull Elk took a stroll down 8th Street in Wisconsin Rapids. He must have been munching on fermented leaves, cause he jumped the curb pulling out of Walgreens, weaved between two lanes of traffic, then saw the red and blue light and took off through the US Bank parking lot. He's gunna have some explaining to do when he gets home. Our friendly WRPD Officers gave him a police escort so nobody would crash into him."

Posted by Wisconsin Rapids Police Department on Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices