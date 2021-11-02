3 Ohio Cities Rank Among The Best Winter Holiday Destinations

By Kelly Fisher

November 3, 2021

Driving a snowy and icy road.
Photo: Getty Images

Holiday travel is around the corner, and a new study maps out the best destinations.

WalletHub shared the Best Winter Holiday Travel Destinations of 2021 on Tuesday (November 2), noting that a blustery winter is on the way: “The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts below-average temperatures across most of the U.S., along with strong storms bringing heavy rain, sleet and snow.” That includes Ohio, a state that’s in for a “winter whopper,” according to the Farmers Almanac, which previously predicted: “The Great Lakes, Midwest, and Ohio Valley will have more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather in January…We’re forecasting a ‘winter whopper’ for parts of the Northeast and Ohio Valley toward the end of February.”

Here’s how WalletHub determined the best winter travel destinations, emphasizing the affordability, convenience and attractions:

“To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also the easiest to reach. In total we analyzed nearly 70 of the largest metro areas — grouped as ‘warm’ or ‘cold’ — based on 39 key metrics, including two weeks of flight data, safety indicators and weather predictions.”

So, which Ohio cities ranked among the best vacation destinations for cold-weather lovers? These are the cities, and how they rank:

  • No. 8: Cincinnati
  • No. 18: Columbus
  • No. 23: Cleveland

See the full list from WalletHub here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices