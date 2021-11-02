3 Ohio Cities Rank Among The Best Winter Holiday Destinations

Holiday travel is around the corner, and a new study maps out the best destinations.

WalletHub shared the Best Winter Holiday Travel Destinations of 2021 on Tuesday (November 2), noting that a blustery winter is on the way: “The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts below-average temperatures across most of the U.S., along with strong storms bringing heavy rain, sleet and snow.” That includes Ohio, a state that’s in for a “winter whopper,” according to the Farmers Almanac, which previously predicted: “The Great Lakes, Midwest, and Ohio Valley will have more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather in January…We’re forecasting a ‘winter whopper’ for parts of the Northeast and Ohio Valley toward the end of February.”

Here’s how WalletHub determined the best winter travel destinations, emphasizing the affordability, convenience and attractions:

“To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also the easiest to reach. In total we analyzed nearly 70 of the largest metro areas — grouped as ‘warm’ or ‘cold’ — based on 39 key metrics, including two weeks of flight data, safety indicators and weather predictions.”

So, which Ohio cities ranked among the best vacation destinations for cold-weather lovers? These are the cities, and how they rank:

No. 8: Cincinnati

No. 18: Columbus

No. 23: Cleveland

See the full list from WalletHub here.