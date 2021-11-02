Former Reality TV Star Arrested For Breaking Into Ex's Home In Nashville

A former reality TV star was arrested in Nashville over the weekend after reportedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home.

Matthew Gwynne, who was featured on season 9 of Married at First Sight, was taken into custody by Metro Nashville police on Sunday (October 31) following reports that he broke into his "off and on" girlfriend's home and caused damage to her property.

According to an arrest affidavit, which was obtained by Scoop Nashville, Gwynne and the victim had gotten into a verbal altercation at a party Friday night (October 29) when he said he was going to leave and go back to her residence. After she told him to go to his own home, he left the party while she stayed behind. Shortly before midnight, she received an alert from her home security company that said an alarm was triggered at her home. While she didn't think much of it at the time, when she returned home around 11 a.m. the next day, she "noticed her door had been broken into and there was significant damage to the frame of the door," the affidavit states.

The victim told police that none of her possessions were taken and that the only property that was missing was Gwynne's. She also provided police with a photo of Gwynne that was taken by her doorbell camera around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Gwynne was arrested, charged with vandalism, and booked into Metro Jail on a $2,500 bond.