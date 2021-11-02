This Is The Best Steakhouse In Indiana

By Ginny Reese

November 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Whenever you think of a fancy dinner, you probably think of a big juicy steak. Whether your favorite is well-done with a side of potatoes or rare with a salad, steaks are sure to satisfy.

Not all steaks are created equal, though. Some restaurants serve up some seriously delicious steaks, while others just fall short every time.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best steakhouse. The website states, "We've assembled the very best steakhouses each state has to offer based on publications and reviews."

So which steakhouse is the best in Indiana?

According to the website, it's St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis. The restaurant's website says that St. Elmo is "the oldest Indianapolis steakhouse in its original location, and has earned a national reputation for its excellent steaks."

Here's Eat This, Not That! the website says about the steakhouse:

"Located downtown since 1902, this classic steakhouse was even named by the NBA as approved team dining. Get a view of the open kitchen preparing your meal or enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail in the upstairs speakeasy."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best steakhouse.

