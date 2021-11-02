This Is The Most Popular Sitcom Minnesotans Watch

By Hannah DeRuyter

November 2, 2021

Man using remote control to watch TV
Photo: Getty Images

As Americans, we love our "fictional TV families." So much so that when we binge-watch a series, we get genuinely sad when it comes to an end.

A report from CenturyLink showcased what TV sitcoms are the most popular in each state. In addition, the report stated that 2020 data from Nielsen showed a "substantial increase in time Americans spent watching their favorite family TV shows, from a jump of 35% for Full House to a huge spike of 392% for Family Matters.

To find which TV sitcoms were the most popular in each state, CenturyLink used data from ScreenRant, Moms.com, and YardBarker to create a list of the 30 most popular TV family sitcoms. They then plugged the 12 most popular shows into Google Trends to see the most searched sitcom over 12 months.

On top of looking at Google Trends, 1,000 Americans were surveyed on Pollfish to learn "which TV families Americans wish they were a part of."

So, what is Minnesota's favorite TV sitcom?

Schitt's Creek.

Schitt's Creek was also favored by three other states, including Massachusetts, Montana, and New Hampshire.

The most popular TV sitcom across the U.S. was The Simpsons. The Simpsons was the most popular in 15 states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

Click here to view the report.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices