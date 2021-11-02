This Restaurant Has The Best Italian Food In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
November 2, 2021
Is there anything more comforting than a delicious pasta dinner? What about following up your meal with a sweet treat like gelato or tiramisu? Perhaps even an after-dinner affogato with coffee and ice cream. No matter what Italian cuisine you may be craving, there are plenty of restaurants around Louisiana that serve up some amazing meals.
Eat This, Not That! gathered data and Yelp reviews to compile a list of the best Italian restaurants in each state, and one spot in the Pelican State managed to grab the top spot.
"When you crave that perfect plate of spaghetti or a frosty cup of gelato, these Italian options won't only knock your socks off, but warrant a full trip across your state to enjoy!"
So which Italian restaurant was named the best in Louisiana?
CIBO
If you're looking for some amazing Italian food in a state filled with southern-inspired and Cajun dishes, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better option than CIBO in New Orleans. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best Italian spot in the state:
"When you find yourself in the deep south, you might imagine very few true Italian options exist. But don't worry, as CIBO provides the best Caprese sandwich and chicken parmesan in all of Louisiana. This deli gets everything right, providing a comfy level of service and the perfect culinary alternative if you start to feel bogged down in Cajun spice."
Check out the full report here.