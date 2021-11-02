Woman Chased Nashville Churchgoers With Steel Pipe, Police Say

A church in South Nashville is recovering after a woman was arrested for reportedly attacking several members over the weekend.

According to WKRN, Metro Nashville Police officers responded to Iglesia Christiana Latina America church on Sunday (October 31) after receiving reports of a woman assaulting church members with a steel pipe, chasing them with the weapon.

When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Bonnie McLemore on the scene and directed her to leave the bushes she was hiding in near the church. After multiple attempts to have her leave the landscaping, she complied, was taken into custody, and admitted that she had chased the members of the church with the pipe, an arrest warrant states. She also told police that she had damaged a camera on church property and broke windows on two cars nearby.

In addition to the assault, McLemore was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, including three syringe needles and a bottle cap with a mysterious white substance, which she told officers was methamphetamine residue, the news outlet reports.

McLemore was arrested and is facing several charges, including misdemeanor charges of vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.