Here's What Northeast Ohio Can Expect Of Winter Weather This Week
By Kelly Fisher
November 3, 2021
Northeast Ohioans are in for a sweep of winter weather as lake effect precipitation continues Wednesday morning (November 3).
The National Weather Service Cleveland shared in the early morning hours that the snowbelt would experience “light accumulations of snow possible across NW PA. A mix of rain/snow possible across NE OH and along the lakeshore of NW PA,” reads a tweet. Another tweet warned of isolated waterspouts possible on Wednesday and Thursday (November 4) on Lake Erie. The National Weather Service also encouraged Wednesday morning: “If you have snow on the ground across NE OH into NW PA share a picture with us.”
Lake effect precipitation continues today for the snowbelt. Light accumulations of snow possible across NW PA. A mix of rain/snow possible across NE OH and along the lakeshore of NW PA.— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 3, 2021
If you have snow on the ground across NE OH into NW PA share a picture with us. pic.twitter.com/os4keEIJBR
Isolated #Waterspouts🌪️possible today and tomorrow on #LakeErie.#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland https://t.co/90qxTZIpXM— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 3, 2021
The Famers Almanac previously predicted a “winter whopper” in its 2021-2022 extended weather forecast. The Almanac predicted: “The Great Lakes, Midwest, and Ohio Valley will have more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather in January. The Northern Plains and Rockies will also experience Old Man Winter’s wrath with stormy weather culminating to a possible blizzard later in the month…We’re forecasting a ‘winter whopper’ for parts of the Northeast and Ohio Valley toward the end of February...March will see close to normal precipitation nationwide. But in a sense, March will be a microcosm of the entire winter. From start to finish, the month will be full of stretches of uneventful weather, but when it turns stormy, the precipitation will come in big doses.”