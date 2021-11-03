Here's What Northeast Ohio Can Expect Of Winter Weather This Week

The Famers Almanac previously predicted a “winter whopper” in its 2021-2022 extended weather forecast. The Almanac predicted: “The Great Lakes, Midwest, and Ohio Valley will have more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather in January. The Northern Plains and Rockies will also experience Old Man Winter’s wrath with stormy weather culminating to a possible blizzard later in the month…We’re forecasting a ‘winter whopper’ for parts of the Northeast and Ohio Valley toward the end of February...March will see close to normal precipitation nationwide. But in a sense, March will be a microcosm of the entire winter. From start to finish, the month will be full of stretches of uneventful weather, but when it turns stormy, the precipitation will come in big doses.”