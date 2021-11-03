Here's What Northeast Ohio Can Expect Of Winter Weather This Week

By Kelly Fisher

November 3, 2021

Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures - zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. Cold winter weather - zero celsius thirty two farenheit
Photo: Getty Images

Northeast Ohioans are in for a sweep of winter weather as lake effect precipitation continues Wednesday morning (November 3).

The National Weather Service Cleveland shared in the early morning hours that the snowbelt would experience “light accumulations of snow possible across NW PA. A mix of rain/snow possible across NE OH and along the lakeshore of NW PA,” reads a tweet. Another tweet warned of isolated waterspouts possible on Wednesday and Thursday (November 4) on Lake Erie. The National Weather Service also encouraged Wednesday morning: “If you have snow on the ground across NE OH into NW PA share a picture with us.”

The Famers Almanac previously predicted a “winter whopper” in its 2021-2022 extended weather forecast. The Almanac predicted: “The Great Lakes, Midwest, and Ohio Valley will have more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather in January. The Northern Plains and Rockies will also experience Old Man Winter’s wrath with stormy weather culminating to a possible blizzard later in the month…We’re forecasting a ‘winter whopper’ for parts of the Northeast and Ohio Valley toward the end of February...March will see close to normal precipitation nationwide. But in a sense, March will be a microcosm of the entire winter. From start to finish, the month will be full of stretches of uneventful weather, but when it turns stormy, the precipitation will come in big doses.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices