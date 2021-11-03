Nashville Rescue Mission Needs 1,000 Turkeys For 2-Day Thanksgiving Banquet

In preparation for renewed Thanksgiving celebrations, the Nashville Rescue Mission is asking the public for help.

While Thanksgiving for many people means gathering with family for a home-cooked meal, not everyone in the community will have access to a full meal. That's why the Nashville Rescue Mission serves up meals for those in need during the holidays. Ahead of Thanksgiving on November 25, they are asking the community to either donate money or food for a traditional holiday meal, FOX 17 reports.

They are especially in need of 1,000 turkeys that will be used to serve more than 4,000 meals. Donated turkeys should be between 12 and 15 pounds and can be dropped off at the Mission at 639 Lafayette Street. For more information, check their website here.

The Nashville Rescue Mission will have a two-day Great Thanksgiving Day Banquet on November 24-25 for anyone in need who wants a traditional Thanksgiving meal of fried turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, salad, rolls and pie.

"While many families are getting back to normal with their Thanksgiving celebrations with family and friends, there are still men, women, and children who have no home to go to, no family to celebrate with," said Glenn Cranfield, president and CEO of Nashville Rescue Mission. "For them, the Thanksgiving holiday may only remind them of the loneliness they feel. But when they walk through the doors of the Mission, we will greet them with a huge smile and open arms. And with the help of this community, we can also serve them up a traditional Thanksgiving meal, just like mom would make."