The Tastiest Doughnuts In Colorado Are At This Pueblo Bakery
By Zuri Anderson
November 5, 2021
Doughnuts are not only delicious, but they're versatile. Beignets, biscuit donuts from the South, cake donuts, malasadas, are just a handful of the different delicious variations. A doughnut's ingredients can also be adjusted for different diets, including gluten-free to vegan.
"The American doughnut is as varied as we are, and there's almost no corner of the country that hasn't been hooked for generations, or failed to put their own stamp on the genre," according to Food & Wine Magazine. The website also found out where you can find the best doughnuts in each state.
If you're looking for an amazing fried dough treat in Colorado, you should head over to...
Here's what writer and doughnut-lover David Landsel said about the spot:
"Up above downtown and the Arkansas River in the Mesa Junction neighborhood, residents living in some of the city's most beautiful old homes can walk over to Banquet Schusters Bakery on Abriendo Avenue, as they have been doing for generations, for chiffon cakes, potato rolls, loaves of Slovenian walnut bread, and the house Pecan Sandies. A good deal many of them can be found here first thing in the morning for cinnamon roll doughnuts, for cream-filled long johns, and classic glazeds by the dozen."
You can find Banquet Schusters Bakery at 115 E Abriendo Ave in Pueblo.
Click here to see Food & Wine's full list.