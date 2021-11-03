WATCH: Man Finds 'Scary' Attic Hidden Behind His Apartment's Pantry Wall
By Emily Lee
November 3, 2021
Well, this is eerie.
Even though the Halloween season is behind us, a spooky video is going viral on TikTok. In the creep-inducing video, TikTok user @loganhunter_p uncovers a mysterious staircase hidden behind his pantry wall.
The video shows @loganhunter_p realizing a wall panel in his pantry was pretty wobbly. When he knocked on it, it becomes clear that there was some empty space behind the panel. He then decided to remove the wobbly wall to see what was hidden behind it.
As if from a horror movie, he uncovered a "scary" and "haunted" looking staircase. The TikToker left viewers on a cliffhanger as he didn't have time to explore the secret attic at the time he shared the video.
@loganhunter_p
about to go to work so i will make a part 2 when i get back! #hiddenroom#secretroom#fml♬ original sound - loganhunter_p
After returning from work, he was finally able to explore and give his eager followers an update. It turns out, the spooky room is an unfinished attic space. “Why would they even have this closed off?” he quizzes, showing that the attic even has windows. “This is such a cute room.”
@loganhunter_p
pt 2 of the secret room in my apartment♬ original sound - loganhunter_p
This TikTok user is not the first person to find a mysterious secret room hidden behind something in their apartment buildings. One woman, living in New York City, discovered an entire, abandoned apartment right behind her bathroom mirror earlier this year. It seems like you can never really know what's hiding beneath your walls—unless you're brave enough to look.