WATCH: Man Finds 'Scary' Attic Hidden Behind His Apartment's Pantry Wall

Well, this is eerie.

Even though the Halloween season is behind us, a spooky video is going viral on TikTok. In the creep-inducing video, TikTok user @loganhunter_p uncovers a mysterious staircase hidden behind his pantry wall.

The video shows @loganhunter_p realizing a wall panel in his pantry was pretty wobbly. When he knocked on it, it becomes clear that there was some empty space behind the panel. He then decided to remove the wobbly wall to see what was hidden behind it.

As if from a horror movie, he uncovered a "scary" and "haunted" looking staircase. The TikToker left viewers on a cliffhanger as he didn't have time to explore the secret attic at the time he shared the video.