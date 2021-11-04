4 Colorado Cities Among The 'Top Boomtowns' In The U.S.

How much a city or town is changing, especially its economy, can be a factor when moving to a new area. Some areas of the Centennial State are seeing significant growth, according to a new study.

SmartAsset, intrigued by the United States' bounce back from the pandemic, tracked down the 50 fastest-growing cities in the country.

"We looked at the most recently available data for 500 of the largest cities across the following seven metrics: population change, unemployment rate, change in unemployment rate, GDP growth rate, business growth, housing growth and change in household income," writers say.

Here are the four Colorado cities that made the list:

Longmont (No. 16)

Denver (ties with Johns Creek, Georgia for No. 23)

Fort Collins (No. 38)

Greeley (No. 40)

Researchers also pointed out that most of the growth seems to be happening in the Northwest, particularly in Washington state, Oregon and Idaho.

Here are the Top 10 'boomtowns,' according to the study:

Murfreesboro, TN Nampa, ID Meridian, ID Conroe, TX Mount Pleasant, SC Bend, OR Tempe, AZ Vancouver, WA Bellingham, WA Seattle, WA

Click here to check out the full rankings and methodology.